FDx Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

