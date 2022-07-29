FDx Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IUSB stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.