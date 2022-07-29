FDx Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
IUSB stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
