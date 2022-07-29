FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after buying an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.18. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

