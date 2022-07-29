FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.50 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

