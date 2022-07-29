FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.