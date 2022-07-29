FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Oshkosh Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE OSK opened at $83.97 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

