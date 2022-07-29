FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.42.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

