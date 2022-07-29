FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,254 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $58.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

