FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

