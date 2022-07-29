FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Hubbell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,805,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HUBB opened at $217.16 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

