FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BMBL opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -537.07 and a beta of 1.14. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.