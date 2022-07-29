FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.