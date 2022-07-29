FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,922,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.