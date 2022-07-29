FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.