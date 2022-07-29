FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SE stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

