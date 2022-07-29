FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,719 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

