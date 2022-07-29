FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

