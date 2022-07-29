FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after acquiring an additional 180,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,312,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Hexcel Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.