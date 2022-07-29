FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 786 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 173.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.