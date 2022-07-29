FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

Shares of KT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

