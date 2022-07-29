FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.