FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $237,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 6.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

