FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

