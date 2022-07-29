FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

L opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.