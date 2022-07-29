FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.