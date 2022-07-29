First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFBC stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.