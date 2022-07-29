First National Corp MA ADV Sells 3,881 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.