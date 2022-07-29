First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $25.32 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

