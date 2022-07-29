Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.