Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.73, but opened at $150.95. Genuine Parts shares last traded at $142.45, with a volume of 2,341 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

