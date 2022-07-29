Good Life Advisors LLC Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 131,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $8,944,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.