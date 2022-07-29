Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

