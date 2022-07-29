Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.