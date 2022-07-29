Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $198,071.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $198,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.