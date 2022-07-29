Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

