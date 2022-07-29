Guardian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

