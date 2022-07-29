Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $11.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %
JPM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.