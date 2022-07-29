Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $11.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.