Hoylecohen LLC Buys 643 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,382,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

