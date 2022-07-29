HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

