Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,061,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.