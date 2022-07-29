Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 281.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 261,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,332 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.55 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.