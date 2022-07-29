iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

