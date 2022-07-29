iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 268,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

