iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,433,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 241,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.