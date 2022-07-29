Joanna Coles Sells 20,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 7.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.
Institutional Trading of Snap
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.