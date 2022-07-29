Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

