Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Drystone LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

JNJ stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

