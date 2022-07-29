Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,467 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $384,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

