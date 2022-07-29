JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

