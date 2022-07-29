Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

